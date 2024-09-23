Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 107,408 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,829 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 107,408 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2,069.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,669 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,279. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Argus raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $38.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.38, a P/E/G ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $39.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.76.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 127.54%.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Stories

