Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 1,401 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $5,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 322.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 97 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $308,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

NYSE WST opened at $308.15 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.00 and a 52-week high of $413.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $303.37 and a 200-day moving average of $337.19.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.22). West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.