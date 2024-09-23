AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,633 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ASB Consultores LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 38.5% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 62,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 17,269 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 10.9% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 28,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. First Washington CORP grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 46,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 35,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Bank of America raised shares of Nasdaq from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.08.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In related news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,295,688.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $74.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $74.68.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Further Reading

