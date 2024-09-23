King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.1% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.1% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $292.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $359.94.

Charter Communications stock opened at $330.40 on Monday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $236.08 and a 12 month high of $458.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.50. The company has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.98 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.59 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 30.11%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

