King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys Shares of 4,515 GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth about $367,474,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,569,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth approximately $176,775,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,390,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on GEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on GE Vernova from $216.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $220.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. HSBC began coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.42.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $245.46 on Monday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $250.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.08.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. Analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.