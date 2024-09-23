King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,241,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,543,000 after purchasing an additional 359,028 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 16,107,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,751,000 after buying an additional 442,197 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,725,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,371,000 after buying an additional 673,966 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,170,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,463,000 after acquiring an additional 464,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 42.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,642,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,360 shares during the period. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $56.59 on Monday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.57 and a 52-week high of $57.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.61.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.587 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.85%.

Sun Life Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Featured Articles

