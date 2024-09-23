Bridges Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,655 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 17.1% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.3% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 55,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.7% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 89,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 11,441 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 23,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 16,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Washington CORP grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 19,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $175,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,931.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $175,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,432,931.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 838,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,892,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,000 shares of company stock worth $11,878,785 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRVL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.62.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $73.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -21.24%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

