Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 129,098 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.14% of Hologic worth $24,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOLX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Hologic by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.9% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In other news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hologic news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $39,560.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,415.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $718,600.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,280 shares of company stock worth $1,469,973. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of HOLX opened at $81.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.13. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $84.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Hologic had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

