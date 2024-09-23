Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 25,238 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,974 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,238 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.12% of Cooper Companies worth $20,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,861 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 87,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,188,000 after buying an additional 31,234 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at $2,211,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 298.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 43.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 35,233 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 114,992 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total value of $12,710,065.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,267,624.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 114,992 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total transaction of $12,710,065.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,267,624.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 24,788 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total value of $2,625,049.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,614 shares in the company, valued at $700,422.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,373 shares of company stock worth $27,637,427. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Shares of COO stock opened at $110.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.45. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.93 and a 1-year high of $112.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.99, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

