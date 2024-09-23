Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 450 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Datadog were worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Datadog by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 193,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,505,000 after acquiring an additional 62,533 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,431,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,485,000 after acquiring an additional 171,693 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 9.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 264,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,732,000 after acquiring an additional 22,544 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DDOG. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.88.

Datadog Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $114.76 on Monday. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.81 and a twelve month high of $138.61. The stock has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.63, a P/E/G ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.64 and its 200 day moving average is $119.56.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Datadog had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $645.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $218,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,025 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $222,036.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 80,084 shares in the company, valued at $9,632,503.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $218,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 556,042 shares of company stock valued at $67,802,495 over the last 90 days. 11.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

