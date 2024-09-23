Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FAST. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2,172.2% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 528.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $70.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.41. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $79.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fastenal

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total value of $3,484,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,929,734.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total value of $3,484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,018 shares in the company, valued at $19,929,734.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $3,116,996.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,018 shares in the company, valued at $19,489,266.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.