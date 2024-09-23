Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,298,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444,312 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,650,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,341 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,728,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,563 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 6,140.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 945,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,807,000 after purchasing an additional 930,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $36,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

General Mills Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:GIS opened at $74.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.38. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $75.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.10.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

