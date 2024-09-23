Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Moderna worth $27,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 45.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Moderna during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.44.

Moderna Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $65.69 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.67. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $170.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.62) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total transaction of $1,908,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,284,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,572,388.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 689 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $81,467.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,486.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total transaction of $1,908,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,284,015 shares in the company, valued at $290,572,388.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,158 shares of company stock worth $11,167,312. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.