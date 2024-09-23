Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 1,805 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,513 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of F. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,997.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $10.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.03. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.95.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

