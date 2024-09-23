Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 273,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,593 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $26,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $655,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 32,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 37,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

NYSE OTIS opened at $95.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.93. The company has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $100.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

