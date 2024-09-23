4,263 Shares in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $1,146,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,894,168.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,244 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $1,146,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,894,168.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,787. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $121.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.34. The company has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $122.59.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

