Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 58 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth $610,040,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at about $198,663,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,429,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $83,094,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 327.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,520,000 after purchasing an additional 299,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

SPOT stock opened at $365.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a PE ratio of -545.03 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.67. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $145.76 and a 12-month high of $368.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $273.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.14.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

