Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Invests $528,000 in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,387 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,172,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth $18,601,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $14,675,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Verint Systems by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,143,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,412,000 after buying an additional 232,499 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Verint Systems by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 814,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,242,000 after buying an additional 211,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Verint Systems from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Verint Systems Price Performance

VRNT stock opened at $25.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.33 and a 200-day moving average of $31.59. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.27, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $38.17.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $210.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.81 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Verint Systems

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 3,389 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $87,605.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,267 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,251.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 6,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $163,630.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,360,983.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $87,605.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,251.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,811 shares of company stock valued at $874,014. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

Featured Stories

