Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,373 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 1.8% of American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $3,346,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 15.4% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 283,160 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 37,732 shares during the period. Mosley Wealth Management bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,894 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 196.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 647,218 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $24,400,000 after purchasing an additional 428,776 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $44.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.79. The firm has a market cap of $186.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $45.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.678 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.12%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.66.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

