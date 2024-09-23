Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Makes New Investment in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 37,851 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in SolarWinds in the second quarter worth $41,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in SolarWinds during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SolarWinds during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 282.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SolarWinds Stock Performance
Shares of SWI stock opened at $12.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average is $11.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.71 and a beta of 0.97. SolarWinds Co. has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $13.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWI. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.
SolarWinds Company Profile
SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.
