Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Makes New Investment in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 37,851 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in SolarWinds in the second quarter worth $41,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in SolarWinds during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SolarWinds during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 282.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarWinds Stock Performance

Shares of SWI stock opened at $12.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average is $11.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.71 and a beta of 0.97. SolarWinds Co. has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $13.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.67 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWI. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

