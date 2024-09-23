Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,828 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 33,968 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,107,775 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,918,472,000 after purchasing an additional 209,589 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 891,796 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $46,124,000 after acquiring an additional 193,110 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,308,987 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $171,075,000 after acquiring an additional 198,413 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,964,600 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $145,888,000 after acquiring an additional 91,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 211,320 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 15,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

LVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $41.98 on Monday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $55.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.02 and a 200 day moving average of $44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

