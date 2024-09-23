Tairen Capital Ltd Acquires 154,760 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Tairen Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 321.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,760 shares during the period. ASML comprises 7.4% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tairen Capital Ltd owned about 0.05% of ASML worth $207,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,967,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,760,348,000 after buying an additional 95,795 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 50.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,668,386,000 after buying an additional 572,996 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 21.6% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,657,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,608,921,000 after buying an additional 294,784 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,224,002,000 after buying an additional 121,847 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 15.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,282,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,311,545,000 after buying an additional 170,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ASML. Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,147.80.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $795.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $313.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $870.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $939.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $1.8732 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.50%.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.