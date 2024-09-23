Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.4% of American Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,389,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,554,000 after acquiring an additional 104,907 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 115,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 316.8% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 15,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $51.95 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $52.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.18. The firm has a market cap of $136.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.