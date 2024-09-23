Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Raises Stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp owned about 0.06% of Monro worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monro by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Monro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Monro by 129,700.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Monro during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Monro by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter.

MNRO opened at $26.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $799.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Monro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $33.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.63.

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. Monro had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Monro’s payout ratio is 94.92%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

