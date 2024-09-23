1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 574,900 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,440,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 574,900 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $98,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Onsemi by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 70,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Onsemi by 220.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 164,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after acquiring an additional 113,360 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Onsemi by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 126,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Onsemi by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Onsemi by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. Citigroup lowered Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Onsemi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Onsemi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.61.

Shares of Onsemi stock opened at $69.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Onsemi has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $95.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.66.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Onsemi news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 840,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,515,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $2,411,385.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 231,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,011,310.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 840,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,515,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

