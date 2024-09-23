Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 844 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 168.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after buying an additional 24,484 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 451,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,391,000 after purchasing an additional 51,564 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the period. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $125.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.92 and its 200 day moving average is $117.38. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.69 and a fifty-two week high of $126.09.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

