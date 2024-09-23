1832 Asset Management L.P. Trims Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 673,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,300 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in PDD were worth $89,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its stake in shares of PDD by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 10,110,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PDD by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,670,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,984,000 after buying an additional 1,904,155 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in PDD by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,883,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,842,000 after buying an additional 1,507,973 shares in the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd raised its holdings in PDD by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 2,263,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,149 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDD in the second quarter valued at about $176,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

PDD Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $99.90 on Monday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.01 and a 52 week high of $164.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $20.58. PDD had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 48.14%. The business had revenue of $97.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of PDD from $206.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of PDD from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PDD from $224.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of PDD from $193.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PDD presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.78.

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

