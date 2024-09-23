1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 1,029,658 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 247.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,446,509 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,029,658 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $109,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WDC shares. Summit Insights lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.24.

Western Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDC opened at $66.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $81.55.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 12,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $693,871.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,331,098.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Western Digital news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 12,154 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $693,871.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,331,098.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $134,391.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,957.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,955 shares of company stock worth $1,053,560 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.