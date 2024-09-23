KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in KLA by 77.3% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in KLA by 2,033.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KLAC. TD Cowen increased their price target on KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $730.00 to $680.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $812.80.

KLA Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of KLA stock opened at $758.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $772.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $755.28. The firm has a market cap of $102.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $440.15 and a fifty-two week high of $896.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. KLA’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 29.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares in the company, valued at $74,257,998.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,917 shares of company stock valued at $14,568,247. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.