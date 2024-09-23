Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Position Increased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $59,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 352.2% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,680.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after buying an additional 113,696 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 212,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,318,000 after buying an additional 6,173 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $2,634,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $1,411,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Compass Point started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.55.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $173.59 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.57 and a 12 month high of $178.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $559.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.37 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 17.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 42.47%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

