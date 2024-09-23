Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,920,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,561,000 after buying an additional 156,563 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,240,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,142,000 after acquiring an additional 151,135 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,744,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,684,000 after acquiring an additional 192,774 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,697,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,379,000 after acquiring an additional 48,909 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,003,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,434,000 after acquiring an additional 254,391 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $28,617.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,645,755.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.55.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $148.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.22. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.34 and a twelve month high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 70.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

