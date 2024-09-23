Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Acquired by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 651.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SEE shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.30.

Sealed Air Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE SEE opened at $35.09 on Monday. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.34.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 85.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

