Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Grows Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $61,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 94.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,655,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,895,000 after buying an additional 1,775,708 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at $75,855,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 3,411.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 438,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,497,000 after acquiring an additional 425,527 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,501,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,743,000 after purchasing an additional 394,399 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,733,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,748,603,000 after purchasing an additional 379,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.79, for a total transaction of $629,055.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,398 shares in the company, valued at $51,078,986.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.79, for a total transaction of $629,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,078,986.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $906,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,686,868.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,744 shares of company stock worth $4,816,386. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.08.

NYSE GDDY opened at $160.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.15 and a 12 month high of $167.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.11.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 709.73% and a net margin of 41.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

