Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its stake in Match Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 4,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Match Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Match Group from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Match Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.07.

Shares of MTCH opened at $36.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.28. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.50. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $42.42.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 467.66% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $864.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

