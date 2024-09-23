Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,550,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,778 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $50,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 812.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,182,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833,744 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,152,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 3,245.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 864,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,068,000 after acquiring an additional 838,762 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,468,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,468,000 after acquiring an additional 788,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,578,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,158,000 after acquiring an additional 637,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $25.80 on Monday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $28.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.64.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $472.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.01 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 15.94%. Columbia Banking System’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 61.80%.

COLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens boosted their target price on Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.96.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

