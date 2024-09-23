Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,551 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in CubeSmart by 136.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter worth $45,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $53.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.82. CubeSmart has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $55.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 113.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CUBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on CubeSmart from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 43,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $2,085,639.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,194.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CubeSmart news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 7,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $366,054.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 182,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,630,358. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 43,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $2,085,639.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,194.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,217 shares of company stock worth $4,244,344. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

