SOMESING (SSX) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges

SOMESING (SSX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. One SOMESING token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SOMESING has traded up 26.6% against the dollar. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and $1.44 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SOMESING

SOMESING was first traded on November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,252,410,232 tokens. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.

SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

Buying and Selling SOMESING

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

