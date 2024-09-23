Ravencoin Reaches Market Cap of $254.83 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (RVN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $254.83 million and $7.39 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 14,311,070,923 coins. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a blockchain project that enables simple issuance and management of tradable assets on a blockchain. It was launched in 2018 without an ICO, pre-mine, or masternodes, and is notable for its use of the X16R and KAWPOW algorithms to prevent ASIC domination of the network. The project was announced by Bruce Fenton on Twitter and has a growing community with a development roadmap of seven phases. Ravencoin is designed to be energy-efficient and aims to provide a decentralized alternative to traditional financial instruments.”

