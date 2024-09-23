Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.36

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.36 and last traded at $24.36, with a volume of 80559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.53.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average of $27.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.60 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 17.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMAB. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 360.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 23,094 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,289,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,569,000 after purchasing an additional 85,665 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,373,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,805,000 after purchasing an additional 315,355 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $776,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after buying an additional 45,376 shares during the period. 7.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

