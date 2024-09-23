Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.95

Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.95 and last traded at $33.95, with a volume of 2345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.77.

Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.39. The company has a market cap of $513.60 million, a P/E ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF stock. Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF

The Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (SRVR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of real estate companies from developed markets that are related to data and infrastructure. SRVR was launched on May 15, 2018 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

