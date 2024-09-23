Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Invests $358,000 in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 207.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 438.7% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the second quarter worth $35,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth about $137,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIN shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Dine Brands Global from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Dine Brands Global Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSE:DIN opened at $29.61 on Monday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $54.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.72.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.46 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.14%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 36.30%.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

