ABG Innovation Capital Partners III GP Ltd Acquires 3,121 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

ABG Innovation Capital Partners III GP Ltd lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the quarter. Castle Biosciences comprises approximately 93.0% of ABG Innovation Capital Partners III GP Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. ABG Innovation Capital Partners III GP Ltd’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 78,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 326,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,232,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSTL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Castle Biosciences Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $31.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $868.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.12 and a quick ratio of 7.92. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $32.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.28.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.47. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $87.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $210,081.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,550 shares in the company, valued at $227,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 12,989 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $299,526.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,198.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $210,081.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,665 shares of company stock worth $828,222. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Castle Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

