The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) is RWWM Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

RWWM Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,409,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,370 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz accounts for about 8.4% of RWWM Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. RWWM Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $77,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 251.3% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 24,199 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 137,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 75,149 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,661,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,450,000 after purchasing an additional 118,260 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,053,000 after purchasing an additional 234,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.45.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of KHC stock opened at $34.96 on Monday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $146,736.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,182,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

