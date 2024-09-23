P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Makes New $4.19 Million Investment in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,000. Core Scientific comprises about 1.0% of P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $21,973,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $1,156,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new position in Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $1,218,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $4,047,000.

NASDAQ:CORZ opened at $11.98 on Monday. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $12.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $7.07.

Core Scientific ( NASDAQ:CORZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($4.47). The firm had revenue of $141.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.58 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Core Scientific from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. B. Riley raised shares of Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $0.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In other Core Scientific news, CFO Denise Marie Brucia Sterling sold 8,752 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $82,356.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,061.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Denise Marie Brucia Sterling sold 8,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $82,356.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,061.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 11,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $108,986.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,686,474 shares in the company, valued at $15,869,720.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 12,761 shares of company stock worth $127,080 and have sold 27,655 shares worth $260,087. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

