Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 553,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,918 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $32,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 67.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,852,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,226,000 after buying an additional 2,349,595 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,833,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,477 shares in the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 141.6% during the first quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 2,620,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,152 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $84,819,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 38.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,131,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,647 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WFC opened at $56.29 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.90. The firm has a market cap of $196.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 32.85%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.29.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

