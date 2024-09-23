RWWM Inc. Trims Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

RWWM Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,194,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,609 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 14.2% of RWWM Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. RWWM Inc. owned about 0.06% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $130,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.7% during the second quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 704.3% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:WFC opened at $56.29 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $62.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.29.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

