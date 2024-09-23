Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA) Director Jack M. Reynolds Sells 25,000 Shares

Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) Director Jack M. Reynolds sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $257,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 408,385 shares in the company, valued at $4,206,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Energy Services of America Stock Performance

Shares of Energy Services of America stock opened at $10.13 on Monday. Energy Services of America Co. has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $11.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.85.

Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $85.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.23 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Energy Services of America Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESOA. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Energy Services of America by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 65,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Services of America by 0.6% during the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,333,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America in the first quarter valued at $106,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Energy Services of America in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Energy Services of America during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

