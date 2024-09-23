Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA) Director Jack M. Reynolds Sells 25,000 Shares

Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) Director Jack M. Reynolds sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $257,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 408,385 shares in the company, valued at $4,206,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Energy Services of America Stock Performance
Shares of Energy Services of America stock opened at $10.13 on Monday. Energy Services of America Co. has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $11.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.85.
Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $85.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.23 million.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Energy Services of America Company Profile
Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.
