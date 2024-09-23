Xponance Inc. Has $20.17 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $20,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $158.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.58 and its 200 day moving average is $129.41. The stock has a market cap of $113.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.87, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.59 and a 12-month high of $161.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 115.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at $113,305,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at $113,305,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Blackstone from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Blackstone from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.78.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

