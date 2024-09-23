Xponance Inc. Has $15.17 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,351 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $15,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,330 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,726 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

BA opened at $153.29 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $152.60 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.10 billion, a PE ratio of -43.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.21 and its 200 day moving average is $177.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on BA shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Baird R W raised shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.29.

View Our Latest Report on BA

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.