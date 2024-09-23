Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Holdings Cut by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,092 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems makes up approximately 2.3% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $10,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,940,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,763,496,000 after acquiring an additional 437,101 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,085,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,205,582,000 after acquiring an additional 459,603 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,195,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $675,731,000 after acquiring an additional 209,301 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,040,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $636,172,000 after acquiring an additional 145,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.8% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,523,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $468,747,000 after acquiring an additional 109,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $181,870.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $4,423,683.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total transaction of $3,058,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at $29,179,582.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $181,870.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,423,683.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,272 shares of company stock worth $10,833,362 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.56.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS stock opened at $273.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $269.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $74.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.02. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.05 and a 52-week high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

